What's The Difference Between Bias Ply And Radial Tires?

The simplest way to distinguish between radial and bias ply tires is to understand how the layers within the tire, or "plies," lie in relation to its direction of travel. In a radial tire, the polyester, polyamide, or steel cords that form the layers lie perpendicular to the direction the tire will travel — in other words, straight across, from one bead to another. A bias ply tire, on the other hand, has its nylon or Kevlar cords laid at a 30- to 40-degree angle bead-to-bead, with multiple plies layered in opposing diagonals in a crisscross X-like fashion.

But this information is meaningless unless one design presents advantages over the other. Bias-ply tires are better at carrying heavy loads, dealing with rough surfaces, and resisting puncture, but when it comes to road manners, fuel efficiency, ride comfort, and handling high-speed corners, radial-ply tires are simply superior. That's why you almost always see them on crazy-quick motorcycles like the Ninja H2R and high-performance sports cars like the insanely quick Corvette ZR1X.

Radial ply is pretty much the industry standard these days, with bias ply construction relegated to a few niche applications, such as off-roading, drag racing, and period-correct restorations. But bias ply tires are increasingly losing out to radials even in these niche areas. Take drag tires, for example. Fans of straight-line racing had mixed opinions about radials in the past, but things seem different now, as demonstrated in Dragzine's real-world track test comparing radial and bias ply slicks.