These Are The Oldest Highways In The U.S. Still Being Used Today

You could be an auto enthusiast who enjoys the blissful experience of driving or just someone who loves spending their time behind the wheel while the white lines flash past. Just about every driver knows that feeling of being on the open highway — that moment when the world narrows to the road ahead and the journey itself becomes the place you want to be. And it's not just a question of romanticizing old school driving. As it turns out, young people actually love driving just as much as older generations. The U.S. was practically built on that feeling. From the first unpaved wagon trails to the smooth asphalt of modern expressways, our highways are more than just infrastructure. They're an inheritance of freedom.

With more than 46,000 miles of asphalt arteries, the U.S. Interstate Highway System is one of the largest highway networks on Earth. It literally moves the economy by linking cities, small towns, and coastlines, while also doubling as a national defense asset. Before its creation, American roads were a patchwork of rough, disconnected routes. That changed in 1956, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act, inspired by his grueling 1919 cross-country convoy and having seen the efficiency of Germany's Autobahn system. The result was a standardized, high-speed highway grid that redefined how America drives, trades, and mobilizes.

And that's what makes the oldest of them special. They were built before America had borders on a map or uniform road signs. Some still cling to their original alignments, winding through the countryside and cities alike. Here are five of the oldest highways in the U.S. that are still helping people chase the American Dream.