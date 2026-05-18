What Car Screams 'I Peaked In High School'?

My parents move us out of the city and into an exurb punctuated by lakes. We went from driving on an semi-orderly grid of mile roads bisected by avenues to long curving roads that hugged shoreline after shoreline. If you were to look at the student parking lot of my high school, you'd see trucks as far as the eye could see. Newer ones too: there were a lot of nouveau riche types in my graduating class, and that meant new trucks in teenagers' hands.

Nowadays, when I see a Ram truck on the road, I get the hell out of its way. This is the truck of the tailgater, the truck of the no-turn-signal merge, the truck with lots of towing and off road capacity with next to zero opportunities to engage those capabilities. Now when I see one, I think "this is someone who still talks about high school cliques at the bar."

I even think Ram's "badge of protest" – which is my favorite marketing gimmick of all time — is very high school. It's like how I rebelled against my mom in high school by wearing really dark lipstick, but she was still the one buying me the lipstick. I sure showed her! It's that kind of mentality that makes Ram trucks the official car of "peaked too early" for me. What car does the same for you?