PennDOT Screwed Up Thousands Of Road Tests And Is Making Drivers Retake It

"Your driving skills test was not administered in accordance with established PennDOT standards." Imagine that scribble staring you in the face after having your Pennsylvania driver's license for over a year. Around 2,500 Pennsylvania drivers tested and licensed between October 2024 and November 2025 received that exact nastygram from PennDOT. Why? The state's transportation agency claims that there were "irregularities" in the amount of time lapsed in each of the problematic exams.

As if Pennsylvania's finicky license plate readers weren't frustrating enough, PennDOT says the affected motorists will have to swap their licenses for learner's permits should they be unable to retest. In that case, the learner's permit-holding drivers will reportedly have to repeat both the knowledge test and road test, with a parallel parking evaluation as a dreaded option before the driving portion. Here's where the story goes a bit deeper: the government oopsie can be traced to one specific location. It's the PennDOT licensing center on South 70th Street in Philadelphia. More specifically, a driver who was forced to re-take her test was told that there an issue with an examiner and "possible fraud." Yikes.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, an initial permit to drive and a four-year license costs $45.50. So, unless PennDOT covers the cost, it's unclear whether these drivers are on the hook for the expense. When you assemble some of your best car advice you'd give to new drivers, maybe having patience with bureaucratic incompetence should be included in your pearls of wisdom.