These Are The Toughest Places On Earth To Earn A Driver's License

So, you think it's hard to get your driver's license in the U.S.? Yeah, neither do we. The written tests are usually common sense, depending on what state you live in. The American road test for new drivers is typically fairly simple (as long as there's no parallel parking), though it can be unnerving to have some judgmental DMV examiner in the passenger seat. That clipboard they have with them isn't exactly comforting, either. What are they even writing on it? That having been said, most Americans have little trouble getting a driver's license, and frankly, it shows. The quality of driving on U.S. roads tells us that maybe we could be making it a little bit harder to get a license.

Well, some countries do make it harder, and not just a little bit. We're talking about written exams that are so hard that many people have to take them multiple times just to pass. Only 35% of applicants pass Japan's driving test. The pass rate in the UK is only 48%. It's just 39% in South Africa, where you can get points deducted from your score if you fail to check under your car for leaks.

Some countries, like Croatia and Nicaragua, require physical and mental health clearances. And then there are the countries that require extensive practice before getting your license, like France, which won't let a learner get their license until they've logged 3,000 kilometers (over 1,800 miles) of supervised driving. On top of that is the expense. The cost of getting a license in Switzerland can run hundreds of dollars or more.