What's One Piece Of Car Advice You'd Give To Younger Drivers?

Looking back, there are so many things I wish I could tell my younger self or teach younger drivers, but if I had to narrow it down to one single thing, it would probably just be to wear your seatbelt every single time you get into a car, no matter what. Your main goal as a young driver should be to live long enough to become an old driver, and the best way to make that happen is that little ole seatbelt.

It's also hard to exaggerate just how important seatbelts are for safety. A driver recently survived a 300-foot fall in a Ford F-150 that wasn't exactly brand new, and while a lot of that came down to the way the truck was engineered, all the work those engineers put into making that crash survivable would have been irrelevant if the driver hadn't been wearing their seatbelt. Think you won't crash because you're a safe driver, and it's just a short trip? Wear that seatbelt anyway. I guarantee that F-150 driver didn't get in their truck thinking they were going to crash, but you can bet your ass they're thankful they wore their seatbelt anyway.

What about you, though? If you could give one piece of advice to younger drivers, what would it be? It doesn't have to be nearly as serious as "wear your seatbelt so you don't die," either. Maybe it's a tip about buying a car or something you learned that made parallel parking easier. We may not be able to force younger drivers to listen to us, but at the very least, we can fill the comments section with all sorts of advice we wish we had taken back when we were still green behind the ears.