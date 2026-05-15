The 12 Most Powerful Porsches To Ever Leave The Factory

Although it packs 670 horsepower, the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid isn't even the top dog in the Panamera lineup, let alone Porsche's full range of cars. But it's still frantic in a straight line, reaching 60 miles per hour in just three seconds and boasting a top speed of 196 mph. Most of that potency comes from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces 512 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor fills in with an additional 187 horsepower and a meaty 331 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through all four wheels via a snappy eight-speed automatic.

The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid's duality might be even more impressive, though. Thanks to the 22 kWh battery, Porsche's sedan can become silent in the city. It has an EPA-rated range of about 28 miles, though Car and Driver achieved 48 miles of highway driving, which should be enough for most daily needs. Oh, and the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid can still reach a top speed of 87 mph when relying only on electricity.

While the power train has some impressive figures, it's the Porsche Active Ride suspension that sets the new Panamera apart from its predecessors. The system can control body roll, acceleration squat, and brake dive to enhance performance and comfort. It can also raise the car when you open the door for easier ingress/egress. Crucially for a long-distance cruiser, the system provides a very smooth ride — and it probably should, considering its price of $210,150 (including destination fees).