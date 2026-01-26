Porsche Penske Seals Historic Three-Peat At Rolex 24 After Mind-Numbing 6-Hour Fog Delay

Just because a race is advertised as being 24 hours long, it doesn't mean that all 24 hours will feature wheel-to-wheel action. The Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend featured an unprecedented six-hour, 33-minute full-course caution due to fog. While the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac would pose a threat until the very end, the No. 7 Porsche 963 dominated the event on both sides of the length delay. Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer and Laurin Heinrich secured the third consecutive overall victory at the Rolex 24 for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Full Disclosure: Porsche paid my airfare and accommodations to attend the race and spend six hours wandering through the dense fog, contemplating my life choices up to that point.

The season-opening endurance classic began with a bang as the LMP2 category had a multi-car wreck in the first corner. Unconventional AI CEO Naveen Rao slammed his No. 18 Era Motorsport LMP2 into the No. 11 TDS Racing ride of Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke. The collision also collected CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz and Nuvei CEO Phil Fayer. Kurtz's Crowdstrike Racing would go on to mount a comeback and win the LMP2 class. Ahead of the LMP2's pro-am chaos, it only took the opening lap for Nasr to take the lead from the third spot on the GTP grid.