These Are The 10 Quickest Factory-Stock Porsches Ever Tested

Porsche didn't rise to glory through flashy magazine performance figures. Instead, the success stemmed from perfecting its ideas over 20, 30, or 60 years until they were just right. That's why the Porsche 911 is still considered by many to be the best sports car of all time, despite an engine layout that is seemingly contradictory to sports car logic and isn't used anywhere else. But you don't become one of the winningest companies in the history of motorsport without knowing how to make a car go fast in a straight line. So, we got curious. Disregarding that great driving experiences have nothing to do with speed, which Porsches are the quickest to ever come from the factory?

It's a simple concept, but when deciding how to approach this topic, things can get a bit confusing. Porsche already has its own official list, and while we certainly referred to it, its acceleration figures are usually slower than what the magazines can muster. And secondly, if we consider every Porsche model from each year, the list would presumably only feature the most recent 911 Turbo S examples and the top-trim Taycans.

To remedy these concerns, we've decided to cite Car and Driver's testing data as our independent source for performance figures. To the second point, we will not include duplicates of trims from the same model generation, meaning if a certain car is featured in the top 10, the quickest example/trim from that generation (or sub-generation) will be the sole representative. As a quick example, all 992.1 911 Turbo S (2020-2024) models are fast enough to be top 10 all-time Porsches, but only the absolute quickest example will represent the 992.1 generation. Got it? Good.