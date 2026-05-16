Can You Make Sea Foam Motor Treatment At Home?

Think you're ready to dive into the world of questionable home brews? Let's start with what you need to know about Sea Foam Motor Treatment first. This additive is generally mixed with both fuel and oil in hopes of removing old residue from a car's most important systems. Marketing materials from Sea Foam specifically promise that the treatment can "prevent common engine problems."

Since Sea Foam is readily available for a little over $12, grabbing a bottle to test those claims isn't exactly an expensive proposition. Still, it's always nice to save a few bucks, and the additive's low cost hasn't stopped enterprising enthusiasts from attempting to reproduce the formula themselves. Luckily, these attempts seem to have worked out all right — but that doesn't necessarily mean you should drop everything to make something similar at home.

One such attempt from Gregory Hildstrom of Hildstrom Systems sought to recreate the product by reverse-engineering the listed ingredients and experimenting with homemade blend of diesel, naphtha, and isopropyl alcohol. A 4-2-1 ratio was eventually settled upon for the recipe, which is a ratio that others have arrived at while creating their own Sea Foam home brews. After completing his solution, Hildstrom reported slight running improvements after the solution was tested across two Land Rovers and two motorbikes, with the most notable difference appearing in older high-mileage engines.