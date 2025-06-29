What You Need To Know About Engine Oil Additives Like Seafoam And Lucas

Walk into any parts store and you'll see the rows of glossy bottles promising to stop engine wear, boost fuel economy, and make your old clunker run like it just rolled out of the factory. The auto parts aisle is usually teeming with names like Lucas, Seafoam, Marvel Mystery Oil, and STP screaming from the shelves like they're the last line of defense between your car and the scrapyard. You've probably asked yourself the same thing most drivers do. Do these engine oil additives actually do anything? Or are they just overpriced snake oil (pun intended) with a slick label?

The answer, as always –– it depends. Some additives can help in certain situations, but for most modern cars running synthetic oil that are designed to last up to 15,000 miles, they're about as useful as screen doors on a submarine. Welcome to the perplexing world of oil additives, where every product claims to extend engine life, boost performance, and clean internal parts like a mechanic in a bottle. Some of them do help, depending on the situation, but a lot of the time, especially in modern engines, they're solving problems that don't really exist.