These Are The Best All-Weather Tires, According To Consumer Reports

Despite the very real effects of climate change, like rising temperatures, snow and ice are still big safety concerns for many drivers. In fact, climate change can actually make local snowstorms worse even when the world as a whole reports less total snowfall. That's why many folks switch to snow tires when the white stuff starts to fly, and it's why we've already looked at the best winter and snow tires per Consumer Reports. It turns out they're plenty effective, but also plenty expensive, and there is some hassle involved in swapping with regular tires.

The good news is that they aren't your only option for improving traction in cold weather. Brands like Vredestein, Nokian, and Michelin provide top-quality all-weather tires that can be right in the sweet spot for, well, all weather situations. Their treads and rubber compounds are specifically engineered for better performance in snow and ice, like winter tires, and they even earn the same kind of mountain/snowflake symbol on their sidewalls to prove it. And while they aren't likely to quite match true snow tires for performance, they hold up better when temperatures start to rise — and vice versa, since all-weather tires have more grip but less durability than all-season alternatives.

So what's the bottom line? "The best all-weather tire provides year-round traction that truly combines all-season and winter/snow performance. Despite the higher prices [than all-season tires], they typically represent a good value," explains Ryan Pszczolkowski, tire program manager at Consumer Reports.