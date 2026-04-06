These Are Consumer Reports' Top Truck And SUV Tire Picks For 2026

If that headline looks a little familiar, it's probably because we covered Consumer Reports' best car tires earlier this year. Why different articles for different vehicles? Well, there are real differences between tires engineered for passenger cars and those developed for use on trucks and SUVs. Tires for sport utility vehicles, for instance, are specifically designed for taller-riding cars that tend to weigh more than comparable passenger models. On the odd chance an SUV actually leaves the pavement, the tires have to be ready for that, too. As for truck tires, those are tailored to help with towing, hauling, and other hard use that cars don't often endure.

These basic principles do come with a caveat, though, at least according to Consumer Reports. Per CR, "Many subcompact and compact SUVs can simply use regular all-season tires" — which, to be clear, are part of today's truck and SUV tire rankings as a result.

All winners have gone through an extensive testing program that sees technicians evaluate more than 40 tire models and 800 individual tires each year at CR's own facilities — including a skating rink for testing the tires' braking performance on ice. In addition, CR partners with outside experts who ride that rubber through 16,000 miles of Texas roads to analyze real-world tread wear. The outcome? A half a dozen hard-to-beat options for regular all-season tires (suitable, remember, for smaller SUVs), all-season SUV tires (for midsizers and above), all-season truck tires, all-terrain truck tires, winter/snow tires, and winter/snow truck tires.