This Is What L Means On Your Automatic Transmission

There has never been a shortage of weird gear selectors and shifters in cars, and while variety is the spice of life, this can often translate to confusion for some. From overdrive buttons, through modes like manual or sport — that's what "S" means on your gear shifter – there are plenty of variations, but at least those modes give an indication of what the driver can expect.

The simply titled "L" position, though, is a little less self-explanatory. Seen on everything from W123 Mercs through to the ever-popular PRNDL or "prindle" transmissions, the L requires a little more explanation. Fortunately, it's actually really simple: "L" just means low, as in low gear.

When "low" mode is selected, the car is essentially in drive, but restricted to low gears only. In older vehicles with only 4 or 5 speeds, this mode will likely restrict you to only first or second gear, whereas in modern cars with 9 or 10 speeds, it may also include third.

The point of this low gearing mode is to allow enhanced control of the vehicle in certain circumstances, such as when towing, or driving in adverse conditions. In a manual-equipped car, the driver has complete control, whereas an auto might shift up at awkward times. This mode essentially levels that playing field, placing the control back into the hand of the driver.