What The 'S' On Your Gear Shift Means (And When You Should Be Using It)

By now we really all should know our way around the ABCs, but do you know your way around the PRNDLS? The letters on your car's gear selector are all important in their own special way, but there's one setting on your shifter that you might not have used all too much. So, what does the "S" on your gear shift actually mean?

The first few letters on the gear selector are pretty self explanatory, with "P" meaning "Park," "R" meaning "Reverse," "N" meaning "Neutral" and "D" meaning "Drive." They're all pretty handy for when you want to park, reverse or drive, obviously.

"S" is a little different, though. It stands for "Sport," and is best used when you're hankering for a little fun behind the wheel. That's because it's meant for sportier, more performance-minded driving, as you might expect.

With this setting selected, the transmission will usually upshift at higher RPMs and, in some cases, will even give the engine more power to play with, explained Mazda in a recent blog post. The "S" setting isn't found on every automatic transmission, and is often reserved for models that you might be more likely to try and have a little fun with, such as cars from the likes of BMW, Mercedes and, you guessed it, Mazda.