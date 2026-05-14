Stunt On Everyone At The Indy 500 Next Weekend By Rolling Up In Two-Time Winner Arie Luyendyk's Hot Rod Rambler

Arie "The Flying Dutchman" Luijendijk won the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on two different occasions, in 1990 and 1997. Anyone who has an open wheel career with two opportunities to kiss bricks and drink milk is going to be regarded as an all-timer, but throw in an overall win at the 1989 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1998 Daytona 24, and you've got one of the most successful North American series racers of all time. When you're good at racing, you're kind of expected to have a cool car, right? Arie didn't disappoint here, as he apparently purchased this 1959 AMC Rambler American and treated it to a number of So-Cal-style hot rod aesthetic modifications.

With the Indianapolis 500 coming up on its now-traditional Memorial Day Sunday date, and the grandstand tickets 100-percent sold-out, there would hardly be a cooler thing to do than to go over to Bring A Trailer, buy this Rambler, and drive it over to Indianapolis for the event. You know, short of actually being in the race itself. About one in every 1,000 people in the U.S. will be at the track for America's biggest motor race, but if you pull up in this old machine, you'll be the coolest guy in the parking lot.

As of this writing, the auction is sitting just under $2,000 and there's no reserve on it, so you could just walk away with one of the best deals in motoring history right here. The aesthetic is a little on the dated side, I must say, with matte black paint, ghost flames, hand-painted surf shop marketing on the doors, and moon caps on the wheels. That said, because this trend is now 15-20 years out of vogue, it's a unique look in 2026 that is showing its own form of patina and driven miles. This is a driver-grade kind of car that you could rack up some miles without feeling bad about it.