What Does A First-Timer Need To Know About The Indy 500?
If you want detailed knowledge, racing stats, and analysis that's actually worth reading, the Jalopnik staffer you want is Ryan Erik King. He's a true racing fan, and he actually knows his stuff. I, on the other hand, am much more of a casual fan, but there's nothing I love more than a good race. Give me great weather, some kind of competition to watch, cool people to meet, and plenty of weirdos to entertain me with their fashion choices, and I'm pretty much in heaven.
I'll go to any NASCAR race you invite me to attend, IndyCar was the best thing about living in Long Beach after Ellie's (at one point, Restauration also beat IndyCar, but, well, it burned down). I love jumpy trucks. All I want at this point in life is to embed with a support team and learn what it really takes to make the Mint 400 happen. Oh, and let's not forget the greatest racing series ever created — King of the Baggers. I would do crimes to ride pillion on one of those bikes (if they built one where that was an option), and to this day, I don't know if anything beats riding in a Honda Civic rally car.
Help a first-timer out
So, I may not be a racing expert or come from a racing family (unless you count my half-uncle's biological grandfather, who allegedly ran moonshine up to New York during prohibition), but Honda heard I love a good race and insisted I attend this year's Indy 500 as a newbie. Obviously, it took a lot of arm twisting, but eventually, they convinced me. I already know it's going to be incredible, but if I'm going to go, I want to make sure I do it right. Which is where all of you come in. I need your help to make my first Indy 500 an event to truly remember.
As a first-timer, what do I need to know about the Indy 500? Where do I need to go, and what do I need to see to make sure I do it right? Is there a legendary vendor I need to visit? A secret sandwich shop nearby that somehow, against all odds, sells has the best bread you've ever tasted outside Philly? Am I allowed to wear sleeves? Will my American flag Chubbies clash with my Budweiser tank top? Should I shave down to a mustache, or is that too on the nose? Are there any specific photos you want me to take for the inevitable roundup post?
But also, forget about me for a second. If someone else were attending the Indy 500 for the first time, what would you tell them? I certainly need your help, but I'd be willing to bet there will be plenty of other first-timers looking for tips and tricks that will help them enjoy the race, too. With all that in mind, what does a first-timer need to know about the Indy 500? And which mistakes should we be sure not to repeat? Whatever it is, we want to hear about it down in the comments.