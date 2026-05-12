So, I may not be a racing expert or come from a racing family (unless you count my half-uncle's biological grandfather, who allegedly ran moonshine up to New York during prohibition), but Honda heard I love a good race and insisted I attend this year's Indy 500 as a newbie. Obviously, it took a lot of arm twisting, but eventually, they convinced me. I already know it's going to be incredible, but if I'm going to go, I want to make sure I do it right. Which is where all of you come in. I need your help to make my first Indy 500 an event to truly remember.

As a first-timer, what do I need to know about the Indy 500? Where do I need to go, and what do I need to see to make sure I do it right? Is there a legendary vendor I need to visit? A secret sandwich shop nearby that somehow, against all odds, sells has the best bread you've ever tasted outside Philly? Am I allowed to wear sleeves? Will my American flag Chubbies clash with my Budweiser tank top? Should I shave down to a mustache, or is that too on the nose? Are there any specific photos you want me to take for the inevitable roundup post?

But also, forget about me for a second. If someone else were attending the Indy 500 for the first time, what would you tell them? I certainly need your help, but I'd be willing to bet there will be plenty of other first-timers looking for tips and tricks that will help them enjoy the race, too. With all that in mind, what does a first-timer need to know about the Indy 500? And which mistakes should we be sure not to repeat? Whatever it is, we want to hear about it down in the comments.