Everything An Indy 500 First-Timer Needs To Know, According To Our Readers
It may be hard to believe someone can claim killing people with your car is bad and also claim to love racing, but in about a week, I'm headed to what may be the highlight of my entire automotive journalism career — my very first Indy 500. And then I get to go to Pikes Peak after that? Surely, this is a dream, right? It's only a matter of time before I wake up and remember I'm actually just a small-town bartender sneaking a little nap in while we don't have any customers. I mean, it hasn't happened yet, but you can't prove it never will.
As excited as I am, though, I learned a long time ago that you miss the most important stuff if you just wander into an event with no real plan or idea of what you're getting yourself into. Which is why I turned to you, our dear readers, for the inside information. If any comments section could come up with an authoritative guide for anyone attending the Indy 500 for the first time, it would be Jalopnik's. And, of course, I wasn't simply concerned with myself here. There will be plenty of other first-timers at this race, too, and as a community, it's important that we help them out.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers and learn what you really need to know when you attend for the first time.
Don't pass out
It is awesome. But it is often very hot on track so drink plenty of water. I've seen several people pass out and need help. It is loud, plan for that. There is a lot of walking so wear comfortable shoes. And if you are in a corner you will be covered in a thin layer of tire rubber. White clothes will end up gray on your front side. Enjoy the tailgating tents!
Suggested by: Long time lurker
Huh? What? Can you say that again?
Ear protection is something you need to have an active plan for. Think earplugs + covers, but they need to be comfortable all day because you may never get your hearing back if you don't. It's incredible how loud it is, and at the pitches it reaches, it's just a different level of noise that is constant all day.
I remember my first time going and having been to Michigan Speedway and a few road events for CART, I went in with my typical ear covering thinking it had worked elsewhere, so it would be fine.
It was at least a week before I felt like I could hear again, and I still think my brain just adjusted to my new level of hearing loss.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Driving is for suckers
Parking is a bloodsport. Unless you have a pass, you're not getting close to Speedway parking. Like the Kentucky Derby, odds are you're going to park in a front yard. And that can be over $100 so bring cash. There are also shuttle buses that run from downtown Indy to IMS and I would HIGHLY recommend that as well.
Don't forget a gallon of sunscreen because this will be an all day event. Like the Derby, the best parking and easiest time to get around is to get there between 7-8AM.
Like Churchill Downs, IMS is in a neighborhood so getting in and out is limited by road capacity and both interstates (70 and 465) are further than you think. Be patient. It is not worth getting into an accident or a fight over a traffic incident or a parking disagreement. Bet on it getting hot, and have fun. And the sound of those cars screaming by you...no TV can match that sensation. I've seen people wear earplugs and you might want to think about those as well.
Suggested by: Xavier96
and
OK, so once you are inside the track, it it an amazing experience. Speedway itself... Ooooof. It's bad. Like, wow this is not great. If you can find any reliable way to get yourself to the track and be able to park your car somewhere else, do it.
Suggested by: Buckfiddious
It's gonna rain
Be prepared for literally any type of Midwest weather. I have been when it is 90+ degrees and stiffing, I have been when it is low 70s, low humidity, super pleasant, and I have been when it rained intermittently and was 50ish.
If there are race delays it is not uncommon for every vendor to run out of everything except, like, M&Ms.
Also, sunscreen. I have seen too many post-race lobsters not realizing that sitting in the midday sun for three straight hours is not going to go well without protection.
Suggested by: ArcticBanjo
Multitask
Not to forget to watch the Canadian GP at the same date and hour
Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Pure chaos
Ok
First know this.... The race track is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood so....If you want to get into the "infield" and park be prepared to arrive WAY EARLY and get in a conga line of cars which snake thru the neighborhoods. Then there are the police who drive around to "disperse" the line only to be reformed
Once the gates open and you manage to get in my experience was it's one big mosh/ drinking pit
So by the race end your dealing with the beer thirty guy
When I was there leaving the city only allowed you to travel in one direction away from the track so if your hotel is in the opposite direction you have to travel way out then make a u turn and come back
Bring ear protection
Sun screen
and
Also if you can swing it go to the Indy museum and stay for Friday carb day
Great concert when I was there with 3 Doors Down
Day before is the parade downtown
Suggested by: Louis Vannicolo III
Just like Christmas with your family
It's s drunk fest. Most of the guys and girls get lit up way before the race starts. And they are loud and obnoxious. The race start is the peak of that. Why do all those guys scream 'start your engines' as if they are trying to poop out the Guinness level turd? Then, trust me, more than half of the grandstand is bored out of their mind after 5 laps and are either on the phone or, seriously, asleep. Be mindful, so you won't get puked on. They tend to wake up toward the end of the race, pretty sunburned and groggy. Every year, it's like that. So, you should go with your friends who appreciate racing, because it's actually good fun. Stream the live broadcast while watching the race, so you can follow all the little details of the race. Make sure to keep hydrated. My favorite is toward the first corner or the last, it really is a good, proper racing fun.
Suggested by: JBJB
Careful where you sit
If you sit on the front straight, you will see action in the pits, but you're overall enjoyment of the race itself will be VERY limited.
Suggested by: LeftLaneTRDPrius
and
I've always preferred turn 4 right after the exit. You can see the action in turn 4 and as they approach the start finish. You can also see who is going into pit lane.
Suggested by: BNonymous
It's a long way home
Accept that you are not getting out of town for several hours. Like, several hours beyond the several hours you thought it would take.
Suggested by: A random insult appeared
Must click link
https://fox59.com/news/inside-the-coke-lot-at-ims-the-party-never-sleeps/
This is all you need to know
Suggested by: Greasetank