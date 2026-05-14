Everything An Indy 500 First-Timer Needs To Know, According To Our Readers

It may be hard to believe someone can claim killing people with your car is bad and also claim to love racing, but in about a week, I'm headed to what may be the highlight of my entire automotive journalism career — my very first Indy 500. And then I get to go to Pikes Peak after that? Surely, this is a dream, right? It's only a matter of time before I wake up and remember I'm actually just a small-town bartender sneaking a little nap in while we don't have any customers. I mean, it hasn't happened yet, but you can't prove it never will.

As excited as I am, though, I learned a long time ago that you miss the most important stuff if you just wander into an event with no real plan or idea of what you're getting yourself into. Which is why I turned to you, our dear readers, for the inside information. If any comments section could come up with an authoritative guide for anyone attending the Indy 500 for the first time, it would be Jalopnik's. And, of course, I wasn't simply concerned with myself here. There will be plenty of other first-timers at this race, too, and as a community, it's important that we help them out.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers and learn what you really need to know when you attend for the first time.