Country Singer Conner Smith Kills 77-Year-Old Woman With His Truck, Only Receives A Misdemeanor Citation

The night of Sunday, June 8, 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins just wanted to walk her dog. The retired lawyer was also the former lead attorney at the Legal Aid Society's Nashville Family Law Unit and helped found Nashville's first domestic violence center. Tragically, despite crossing the street at a marked crosswalk in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, 24-year-old country singer Conner Smith killed her with his truck. No one, including Smith's attorney, denies that Smith killed Dobbins. Still, the state only decided to charge him with a misdemeanor, Fox 17 Nashville reports.

"The Metro Nashville Police Department said Smith showed no signs of impairment or distracted driving at the time of the crash," WSMV adds.

It's been more than a month since the fatal collision, and up until now, it looked like Smith might escape any accountability at all. Too many states treat road deaths as completely unavoidable accidents that no one could have possibly prevented. Still, at best, Smith's misdemeanor charge of 'Failure to Yield the Right of Way Resulting in Death' feels like a slap on the wrist.

In Tennessee, that failure to yield charge is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days, a $2,500 fine, or both. So it's possible Smith may have to pay a nominal fine and spend a few weekends in jail. According to the state of Tennessee, that's no worse than any other Class A misdemeanor, a category which also includes simple assault, theft of less than $1,000, and simple marijuana possession.