Katherine Legge Will Become The First Woman In History To Run Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 In The Same Day

Only six people in history have ever attempted to "do the double" by racing in the Indianapolis 500 and then flying off to Charlotte, North Carolina to run in NASCAR's longest oval race, the Coca-Cola 600 that same night. Legendary driver Katherine Legge, who has plenty of experience in open wheel and stock cars (and sports cars, Formula E, DTM, and prototypes), will become the seventh driver to attempt the feat, and the first woman in history to do so. She will also be the first non-American-born driver to take on the country's most difficult racing challenge, as well as the oldest driver to try it at 45 years of age. Sunday, May 24 will be a very busy day for Legge, even if everything goes according to plan.

With the Memorial Day journey just 11 days away, the announcement late on Tuesday came as something of a surprise. Legge has already begun her month of May efforts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, running the number 11 HMD Motorsports/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet with sponsorship from longtime supporter E.L.F. cosmetics. Her run at the Coca Cola 600 will be behind the wheel of a much larger Chevrolet, this time the number 78 Live Fast Motorsports stock car.

"It's an exciting time," Legge told USA Today Sports. "It's another groundbreaking thing that I can showcase to the world really that, if you set your mind to things, you can do anything, and you can do things that maybe you never even dreamt of before."

This effort actually began last year when Legge and E.L.F. decided to go for the Double. In order to even attempt to race at Charlotte, Legge had to pass a ton of milestones in NASCAR to be eligible to run at speedways. She ran seven Cup events and seven Xfinity series events in 2025 to pass their standards, and after last weekend's Cup race at Watkins Glen, she's officially made the cut. It's been a long time coming, but there's still a long row to hoe in order to get to the finish of 1100 miles of racing.