KITT Gets Speeding Ticket In NYC While On Display In Illinois Museum

Instead, NYC sent the speeding ticket to Volo Auto Sales in Volo, Illinois. This company operates not only a collector car dealer, but also a theme park featuring a Jurassic Park adventure, a Titanic experience, and a car museum, with a KITT replica in the collection. It's also not like the Volo Museum is the only place you can see KITT. I've sat in another replica at the Celebrity Car Museum in Branson, Missouri, and seen a screen-used KITT at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. How and why the NYC system chose to send the ticket to Volo is a mystery. With accuracy like this, it's no wonder that over 40 percent of NYC speed camera tickets get thrown out.

Still, I can imagine a fantasy world where the KITT on display at the Volo Museum is really the genuine article hidden in plain sight. I don't mean a screen-used KITT. I mean a real life Knight Industries Two Thousand. Perhaps he left the museum and hit Super Pursuit Mode to New York on a secret mission, completed it, then sped back to the museum before anyone noticed.

Except there's no way that fantasy could be true. The real KITT would be smart enough to detect and microjam the speed camera to prevent it from taking the incriminating pictures in the first place. Plus, his prime directive to preserve human life would have stopped him from speeding in a school zone in the first place.