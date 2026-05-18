This Ukyo Katayama Foot Cam Shows How F1 Drivers Wrangled Transmissions Before Paddles
Formula 1 has always had to balance vehicle development with cars that allow drivers to showcase their abilities behind the wheel. There was no starker contrast of those two competing forces than in the early 1990s. While the Tyrrell 021 car of the day featured a sequential semi-automatic gearbox, Ukyo Katayama still had to use a clutch pedal and a gear stick during his 1993 sophomore season. This was as Williams used an active suspension system and drive-by-wire control to dominate the world championship.
Katayama's talents were on full display at the 1993 Japanese Grand Prix, as he wrangled the car during his home race around the Suzuka Circuit. The local TV broadcast featured a foot cam mounted inside the cockpit so you could see his pedal work during qualifying. Like most drivers of the period, Katayama used the clutch pedal as a rest for his left foot while operating the throttle and brake with his right foot. Live telemetry might be publicly available today, but a pedal cam lets outsiders go a layer deeper and see the approach behind the inputs. It's also pretty cool to see someone do heel-toe throttle blips in the tight confines of an F1 cockpit. Seeing Katayama catch the Tyrrell as it snapped loose at the exit of Spoon raised hairs on the back of my neck, too.
Katayama's impact goes beyond the results sheet
Katayama was no stranger to the Suzuka Circuit. Before he raced in Formula 1, he spent several seasons competing in Japanese Formula 3000. The domestic pinnacle of single-seater racing visited Suzuka four times a year during the early '90s. Katayama's only wins at the fabled venue, though, came during his 1991 title-winning season. His success encouraged Japan Tobacco, his primary sponsor, to help him get a seat in F1. His wealth of experience at Suzuka never translated into home glory in F1. Katayama only finished at Suzuka once, an 11th-place finish with Venturi Larrousse as a rookie. Most would argue that it was down to the quality of his equipment or the lack thereof. The Japanese driver was offered a move in 1995 to the title-winner Benetton team alongside Michael Schumacher, but he didn't want to give up his huge salary at Tyrrell.
After leaving F1 after the 1997 season, Katayama had an even more colorful career. He joined the Toyota factory sports car program, finishing second in the GT-One at the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans. That same year, he would be part of a breakout moment for the All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, known today as Super GT. Katayama and Érik Comas, two recent F1 drivers, fought for the race win at Mine Circuit. It pulled the attention of race fans around the world to the fledgling series. Comas would go on to win the battle and the war, becoming the 1999 GT500 champion. His Mine victory was his only race win of the season.
Today, Katayama manages both Goodsmile Racing and TeamUKYO in Super GT. He still has a presence in F1, serving as a commentator for Fuji TV. Katayama remains the second-most experienced Japanese driver in F1 history, only behind Yuki Tsunoda in race starts.