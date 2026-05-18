This Ukyo Katayama Foot Cam Shows How F1 Drivers Wrangled Transmissions Before Paddles

Katayama was no stranger to the Suzuka Circuit. Before he raced in Formula 1, he spent several seasons competing in Japanese Formula 3000. The domestic pinnacle of single-seater racing visited Suzuka four times a year during the early '90s. Katayama's only wins at the fabled venue, though, came during his 1991 title-winning season. His success encouraged Japan Tobacco, his primary sponsor, to help him get a seat in F1. His wealth of experience at Suzuka never translated into home glory in F1. Katayama only finished at Suzuka once, an 11th-place finish with Venturi Larrousse as a rookie. Most would argue that it was down to the quality of his equipment or the lack thereof. The Japanese driver was offered a move in 1995 to the title-winner Benetton team alongside Michael Schumacher, but he didn't want to give up his huge salary at Tyrrell.

After leaving F1 after the 1997 season, Katayama had an even more colorful career. He joined the Toyota factory sports car program, finishing second in the GT-One at the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans. That same year, he would be part of a breakout moment for the All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, known today as Super GT. Katayama and Érik Comas, two recent F1 drivers, fought for the race win at Mine Circuit. It pulled the attention of race fans around the world to the fledgling series. Comas would go on to win the battle and the war, becoming the 1999 GT500 champion. His Mine victory was his only race win of the season.

Today, Katayama manages both Goodsmile Racing and TeamUKYO in Super GT. He still has a presence in F1, serving as a commentator for Fuji TV. Katayama remains the second-most experienced Japanese driver in F1 history, only behind Yuki Tsunoda in race starts.