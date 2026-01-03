Suzuka Circuit Plans To Sell Chunks Of Asphalt To Racing Fans

If you're still gift-hunting for a die-hard racing fan, there's a legendary Japanese circuit that might have the perfect present available soon. Suzuka Circuit announced on Saturday that it will be selling pieces of the racing surface. It would definitely be an impressive conversation piece for a coffee table. Suzuka's F1 date might have shifted to spring, but the round has decided the world championship on numerous occasions from the 1980s through the 2000s. The venue hasn't revealed how much the chunks of asphalt will cost to purchase.

The unique memorabilia is a byproduct of preparations ahead of next March's Japanese Grand Prix. Suzuka revealed in a post on social media: "As part of the Suzuka Circuit West Course resurfacing project, we are selling asphalt from the racing course where various major races like F1 and the Suzuka 8 Hours have been held." Track resurfacing isn't uncommon on tracks that are regular stops for Formula 1, as the asphalt-scraping cars are sensitive to bumpy surfaces. It's even more of a problem for motorcycle racing. While MotoGP hasn't visited Suzuka since Daijiro Kato's fatal crash during the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix, the circuit's 8-hour race is still a crown jewel of the motorcycle endurance racing calendar.