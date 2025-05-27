NASCAR Champ And 'Best Driver In The World' Wrecked Himself In Two Different Races On The Same Day

With a short timeframe between the end of the Indy 500 and the start time for the Coca-Cola 600, Larson was anxious for the race to begin on time and stay green for as long as possible. With the two tracks about 430 miles apart as the crow flies, Larson had a helicopter waiting for him to get out of the car and hustle him down to Charlotte. When a light sprinkle of rain delayed the start of the Indy 500 by about half an hour, he was understandably impatient to get going.

Once the cars started moving, three-time Aussie Supercars champ and seven-time IndyCar race winner Scott McLaughlin wrecked his car on the front straight while warming his tires ahead of the green flag. The entire race track was devastated for the kiwi Penske driver, who was on the pole at Indy just a year prior. The entire track, save Kyle Larson, who called in on his team comms "somebody just crashed, ****ing idiot" then gave a sarcastic thumbs up (above) as he drove by the scene of McLaughlin's demise.

Before making it to the half-way point of the 500-mile race, Larson accidentally downshifted too many gears into 3rd, locked up his rear tires, and spun up into the wall, collecting Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb in the process. This was, by a long shot, the single most bone-headed self-induced crash I've seen in the history of this race.

Larson also wrecked his car during the pre-Indy test in late April, and during Fast Friday practice the week prior to the 500. Larson's Hendrick team, and the Arrow McLaren team who manage his entry at the 500, had to pay for quite a lot of broken components on account of the many wrecks caused by the NASCAR driver.