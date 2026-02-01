This Diesel Engine's Been Around For 40+ Years (And Reliability Is The Key)

40 years is a long time in the automotive world. While a few prized cars from the 1980s may be exploding in value, not many would consider their 40-year-old engine technology reliable. One diesel engine has withstood that test of time, though: the Cummins B-Series. Rudolf Diesel invented the diesel engine in 1897, but Clessie Cummins – and his Cummins Engine Company — would continue to refine the technology through a long list of patents and diesel engine designs.

The Cummins B-Series diesel is perhaps the best-known engine to come from all those years of experience. That familiarity is a product of Dodge using Cummins engines after powering its trucks with Mitsubishi Motors diesel engines. While the inline six-cylinder 6BT Cummins 5.9-liter (part of the B Series engines for agriculture) made its debut in 1984 for use in farm tractors, it didn't make its way into Dodge Ram trucks until 1989. The B-Series has undergone some changes to improve upon that original design over the years, ultimately giving us the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel that's still available in heavy-duty Ram pickups today. Evolutions include the 24-valve 5.9L ISB from 1998 and the 6.7L ISBe introduced in 2007.