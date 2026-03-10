The Rearview Mirror Wasn't Just Invented For Safety

Mirrors in cars are easy enough to understand. Mirrors help drivers grasp a better perception of what's happening around and behind the vehicle, but it wasn't until 1966 that mirrors became standard fare in production cars. It's quite perplexing to think about driving on today's roads without mirrors, especially knowing that the history behind them has more to do with speed than safety.

In 1911, Ray Harroun installed a mirror in the cowl of his six-cylinder Marmon Wasp racing car, essentially birthing the first-ever rearview mirror on a vehicle. Back then, the rules said you needed a driver and a mechanic to go racing. When in motion, the mechanic is like a second set of eyes that informs the driver what's happening to the rear and sides of the vehicle.

However, Harroun was thinking about something else. You see, Harroun was an engineer at Nordyke & Marmon before stepping into the driver's seat, and he was probably aware that weight savings wins races. Besides, he was entirely confident in his Marmon Wasp's reliability, so he convinced race officials to forego a co-driver and use a rear-facing mirror to address safety concerns. Inspired by the rearview mirrors in the horse-drawn taxi cabs of Chicago, Harroun drove his car to victory in the inaugural Indianapolis 500, which also proved that his experiment with mirrors was a resounding success.

Then again, it had more to do with his lighter car than the mirror alone, since Harroun later said that the brickyard pavement of the Indianapolis raceway made his rearview mirror vibrate so rapidly that it was almost impossible to discern what was behind him during the race. The mirror didn't fall off as some Honda side mirrors did in 2023, but he did win, with or without mirrors.