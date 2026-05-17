They Look Like Normal Wheels And Tires, But Those Rims Are Actually Fiberglass

The Dodge Shelby CSX is perhaps the greatest and most exciting iteration of old-school Chrysler's all-encompassing K-car platform. It was also the last of Carroll Shelby's partnership with Chrysler after infusing some much-needed excitement to the Dodge Omni GLH (which stood for Goes Like Hell, no kidding) and the front-drive Dodge Shelby Charger. Most of all, the CSX is known for being the first (and only) production car to come with composite plastic wheels (in the final 1989 high-strung CSX-VNT model, that is).

Produced in limited numbers from 1987 to 1989, the CSX (Carroll Shelby Export) was based on the Dodge Shadow sedan. Under the hood is a potent turbocharged and intercooled 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, enough to push the car from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds and to a top speed of 131 mph. Later models featured Shelby upgrades like an air-to-air intercooler, a forged crank, and a heavy-duty cooling system.

Carroll Shelby's final contribution to the CSX project was the CSX-VNT, the first production car with a variable-nozzle turbocharger (VNT) co-developed by Chrysler and turbo expert Garret. Unleashed in 1989 with sportier styling and an improved engine with VNT, it dispensed all 174 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque into the tarmac courtesy of unique, gold-painted composite fiberglass wheels, essentially making it the first car to be produced with Fiberide plastic rims.