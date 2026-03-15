The Damage From A Pothole Can Be Worse Than You Might Think

You're driving along, and bam! An unseen pothole causes your vehicle to jolt. But beyond a minor annoyance, this isn't cause for alarm, right? Well, those irritating bits of damaged road surface could be wreaking havoc on your wheels, tires, and even your car's suspension system.

Of course, the chances of causing damage go up with every successive pothole you fail to avoid. Drivers in places like Washington have a more difficult time dodging these asphalt pitfalls, because according to USA Today, it's the state with the worst pothole problems. Fortunately for those in the Golden State, California will repay you up to $10,000 for pothole damages to your car, if you can prove negligence on the part of CalTrans.

So how serious is the threat? Following a rough run-in with a road crater, you could be looking at internal tire damage (which might show as a bulge along the sidewall), or even a puncture. In either case, you'll need to immediately address the issue, as you could be looking at a flat. And the problems don't end there.

Your vehicle's rims can also deform. If your wheels are made from aluminum, repairing them following a tussle with a pothole can be tricky, as they're more prone to cracking than those made of other materials. Additionally, suspension components like the control arms and struts can weaken to the point of failure. And even if everything holds together, you may have a misalignment, forcing you to wrestle with the steering wheel to drive in a straight line.