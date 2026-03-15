The Damage From A Pothole Can Be Worse Than You Might Think
You're driving along, and bam! An unseen pothole causes your vehicle to jolt. But beyond a minor annoyance, this isn't cause for alarm, right? Well, those irritating bits of damaged road surface could be wreaking havoc on your wheels, tires, and even your car's suspension system.
Of course, the chances of causing damage go up with every successive pothole you fail to avoid. Drivers in places like Washington have a more difficult time dodging these asphalt pitfalls, because according to USA Today, it's the state with the worst pothole problems. Fortunately for those in the Golden State, California will repay you up to $10,000 for pothole damages to your car, if you can prove negligence on the part of CalTrans.
So how serious is the threat? Following a rough run-in with a road crater, you could be looking at internal tire damage (which might show as a bulge along the sidewall), or even a puncture. In either case, you'll need to immediately address the issue, as you could be looking at a flat. And the problems don't end there.
Your vehicle's rims can also deform. If your wheels are made from aluminum, repairing them following a tussle with a pothole can be tricky, as they're more prone to cracking than those made of other materials. Additionally, suspension components like the control arms and struts can weaken to the point of failure. And even if everything holds together, you may have a misalignment, forcing you to wrestle with the steering wheel to drive in a straight line.
Are all these problems repairable? And how much can this cost you?
Typically, repairing your vehicle following damage from a pothole runs around $406, per a AAA survey. In some cases, your existing parts can be fixed; in others, they must be replaced. For instance, the location of the hole in a tire determines whether it can be repaired. If the pothole caused issues in the tread area, it's possible to repair it. While costs can vary, having a shop fix your tire usually runs around $40 to $55. However, if damage was sustained along the sidewall, you'll need a new tire, for about $200. (Damage from a pothole is more likely if you're already noticing certain telltale sign your car tires need replacing ASAP, like worn tread.)
In cases where a pothole bent your wheels, depending on the severity of damage, it might be repairable, although a lot of work goes into correcting a bent or cracked rim, including heating, hammering, welding, and ensuring the wheel is balanced. You're looking at around $75 to $200 per rim for repairs, but a fix isn't always possible.
And the expenses don't end there, as it can cost from $150 to over $2,000 to repair a suspension system. The amount your wallet suffers comes down to which part needs attention. For instance, a strut could be as much as $600 to replace, and a realignment to correct the car pulling to one side or the other, can reach up to $300.
Signs of pothole damage to your vehicle
You might hit a fissure in the road, hold your breath waiting for any indication of damage, and relax if nothing seems out of the ordinary. But some of the symptoms your vehicle can sustain might not immediately present themselves. That's why it's important to recognize signs that something might be wrong. While a flat tire or sudden rattling noise is a very easily recognizable consequence of a pothole, not every symptom is as obvious.
Pay close attention to any changes in how the steering feels over time. A subtle pull of your steering, continually needing corrections to center, or additional vibration can point to suspension problems. And those aren't the only ones to look out for, as these telltale signs your suspension might be failing also shouldn't be ignored.
Even if everything seems fine after a run in with a deep pothole, your tires might begin to tell a different story after a while. Make it a point to check how your tires' tread is wearing. Ideally, they should be exhibiting even patterns of wear, but if things are looking disproportionate, it's possible that road chasm did some damage that's only presented itself over time.