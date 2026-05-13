I've been lucky enough to drive a handful of great tracks in my career, like Sonoma Raceway, Circuito Ascari and Circuit Parcmotor Castellolí, but there are still so many that I'm dying to go to. I'd love to do some laps around the Nürburgring or Circuit de la Sarthe, of course, and Spa and Silverstone are up there for me as well. But there's one track that sits above the rest when it comes to what I really want to drive: Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Suzuka has always been one of my favorite tracks to drive in video games, thanks to its interesting layout and big variety of corner types. The full layout is awesome, but even the smaller ones seem a lot of fun too. It's always one of my favorite tracks to watch as a spectator from the comfort of my couch, whether that be for Formula 1 or Super GT. People who have driven on Suzuka seem to absolutely adore it, which only amplifies my desire to drive it one day.

But what about you? What race track do you most want to drive on? Bonus points if you include a particular car you'd want to drive on said track. I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.