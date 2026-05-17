Here's How A Decade Of Toyota Depreciation Compares To Other Auto Brands

Depreciation is usually the biggest ownership cost for new cars. Take the case of an ordinary 2026 Toyota Camry LE. During its first five years of ownership, the loss of value will account for about one-third of what hits the owner's wallet. That's more than the cost of finance charges, fuel, or insurance. Yet, depreciation is relative and depends on the make and model.

Thanks to a strong reputation for dependability, Toyotas generally hold their value well. In a recent iSeeCars study, eight Toyota models occupied the top 20 spots for vehicles with the lowest depreciation — nine if you include the Lexus RC, which recently ended production. Subaru came next with four spots, but more on that brand later.

To get a better idea of how Toyota's 10-year depreciation holds up against other brands, we explored CarEdge's depreciation comparison tool. The process also included reviewing 5-year depreciation rates to get a clearer picture midway through the cycle. Along the way, Toyota outperforms all mainstream Japanese brands and its U.S. and South Korean counterparts. Even looking at individual models — Tacoma, Tundra, and RAV4 — Toyota stays ahead of category rivals.