If You Want To Know What It Takes To Get Off Your Butt And Win A Rally, Watch Gravel Co

I've been playing a whole lot of the WRC game on XBox lately, and I've been kicking the computer's butt in the process. I have a tiny amount of stage rally experience, and a whole lot of SCCA-style rallycross experience, but could I take the skills I've learned from a video game and apply them to going fast in real life? Ryan from the Gravel Co. channel on YouTube recently did just that. He'd been a long-time fan of the sport of rally and decided to get into the game, documenting his journey along the way from couch to the mountain stages of Canada.

I don't want to give the whole game away, but in the first season of the show, he and his co-driver managed to not only win their regional-level all-wheel drive class in Canadian Rally Championship, but they managed to win almost every round they competed in.

Now is a great time to subscribe, because things are about to pivot for the upcoming season. This duo, with some help from a professional-level rally preparation shop, is done just trying to win a class trophy. Their top-level class times were sometimes seeing them finish near the overall podium with a worn and tired flat four. They decided instead to put the hammer down with a flat six out of a much more modern Subaru. Maybe it'll work out for them, or maybe it won't. You should be along for the ride, though, that much is for sure.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, Gravel Co!