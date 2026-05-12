Drivers Call Cops After Being Fooled By A Sticker On The Back Of A Semi-Truck Trailer

You know that Looney Tunes gag where Wile E. Coyote paints a picture of a tunnel on a wall so the Road Runner will run into it? You have to assume real people in the real world are smart enough not to fall for such things, but that might be optimistic because police in Macon, Missouri reported over the weekend that they got multiple calls from concerned citizens about a man "standing in the back of a semi trailer for a long period of time."

Here's the man in question:

In case you couldn't tell, that's a sticker depicting a man standing next to a bunch of boxes photographed in such a way that it looks like you're peering into the actual back of the truck. In defense of everybody who called 911, though, better safe than sorry... I guess?