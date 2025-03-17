Tesla's Alleged Self-Driving Tech Defeated By YouTuber With Cartoon-Style Foam Wall

Obviously, the Tesla lost. There's simply no way cameras are going to outperform LIDAR, period. That doesn't mean the Tesla's cameras were useless, though. With the deceptively named "Autopilot" engaged, the Tesla was able to stop from 40 mph before hitting the stationary child-size mannequin, and also detected the same mannequin as it "ran" out from behind another car. The Luminar car equipped with LIDAR also stopped in time for both tests, leaving the two technologies tied going into round three.

The third test, however, is where LIDAR's superiority began to shine, and the limits of a camera-based system became apparent. While the lasers cut through the fog with no problem, the Tesla simply drove right through the mannequin. As for the torrential downpour test, while the wall of water initially hid the mannequin from the LIDAR, it still detected it in time to come to a stop safely. Considering how those tests went, it would have also made sense if the Tesla failed the blinding lights test, but it actually did manage to spot the mannequin just in time.

The most interesting challenge, of course, was the foam wall made to look like the road behind it, just like in those old Road Runner cartoons. Would the Tesla's cameras pick up on the obstacle in its path and stop just like the LIDAR car? Of course not. After passing the blinding light test, you could be forgiven for thinking there was a chance, but nope: It just plowed right through. It probably isn't something you'll ever encounter in real life, but it still does a great job of highlighting just how flawed Tesla's camera-only approach is.