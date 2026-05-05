Almost 90% Of GM's Next-Gen Super Cruise Code Is AI-Generated

General Motors had its Q1 2026 earnings call last week and CEO Mary Barra dropped an interesting tidbit in her opening minutes: "Today, nearly 90% of the code written by our autonomy team is generated by AI."

That autonomy team is currently working on the next-generation, "eyes-off, hands-off" rendition of Super Cruise set to debut on the Cadillac Escalade IQ in 2028. This being an earnings call with an audience primarily made up of money guys, Barra rattled off the "90%" stat as a badge of honor: "The way we're building this technology is a reflection of how seriously we're embracing AI across the enterprise," she said.

Look, as someone who did indeed take first-year college computer science, I feel like enough of software creation is rote and mechanical enough such that having AI write portions of code isn't as problematic as, say, having AI write this article you're reading right now. But still, 90% feels like a lot. For reference, a study by Science.org estimates that 29% of code produced in the U.S. by 2025 was "produced with substantial AI support."