These Are The Slowest Cars You've Ever Owned

While straight-line performance becomes less and less of a luxury with each passing year, it's easy to forget there was a time when turning on the air conditioning on some cars was like pulling a parachute. However, a lack of power doesn't necessarily mean a less enjoyable driving experience. There's a certain relief knowing that you can press the gas pedal to the floor and not immediately blast past the speed limit.

We asked our readers last week to share the slowest cars that they've ever owned. Unsurprisingly, a significant number of responses featured cars from the 1980s and the late 1970s. The vehicles themselves spanned nearly every conceivable category, from coupes and sedans to pickup trucks and vans. The only things they all had in common were that they were all in running order and never reached 100 miles per hour. Without further ado, these are the slowest steeds to grace your garage with their presence: