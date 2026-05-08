What's The Slowest Car You've Ever Owned?
Power used to come at a premium. Today, it's nearly ubiquitous outside of entry-level models. You can pick up a Ford Mustang with a 486-horsepower V8 engine for $46,560. For $430 more, you could buy an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3. This electric sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, in the same ballpark as the Ferrari F40.
Speed sure is cheap, to the point where its not even a draw anymore. But I want to know is, what's the slowest car you've ever owned? There's nothing wrong with the brute force of a high-performance vehicle, but there's a certain joy to pushing an underpowered car to its limit. Driving a slow car fast is always more fun than the reverse. First, you can usually push slow cars out on public roads without the fear of obliterating the speed limit or drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Second, the sensations are usually the same despite the speed differences. Being on the limit of grip going around a corner at 20 mph is just as exciting as reaching the limit in a faster car at 50 mph.
The Ami is the ultimate modern slow car
The slowest car I've ever driven was a Fiat Jolly. It was so fun to putter around on gravel roads with its small, straight-twin engine. However, I need to champion its modern equivalent, the Citroen Ami. Being a Stellanis model, Fiat also sells the Ami rebadged as the Topolino. The EV only has a single 8-hp motor, but it's still enough power to have some fun. When it was initially available for $16,700 and legal for teenagers in France to operate them without a driver's license, we saw the shenanigans flood social media. My favorite moment remains someone rolling an Ami at the famed hairpin on Monaco's Grand Prix circuit in traffic. While dangerous, the Ami's incident illustrates how easy it is to reach the limit in a slow car.
Remember to leave the slowest car you've ever owned in the comment section below. Please share your fondest memories and, if applicable, why that car is no longer in your garage.