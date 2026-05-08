Power used to come at a premium. Today, it's nearly ubiquitous outside of entry-level models. You can pick up a Ford Mustang with a 486-horsepower V8 engine for $46,560. For $430 more, you could buy an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3. This electric sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, in the same ballpark as the Ferrari F40.

Speed sure is cheap, to the point where its not even a draw anymore. But I want to know is, what's the slowest car you've ever owned? There's nothing wrong with the brute force of a high-performance vehicle, but there's a certain joy to pushing an underpowered car to its limit. Driving a slow car fast is always more fun than the reverse. First, you can usually push slow cars out on public roads without the fear of obliterating the speed limit or drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Second, the sensations are usually the same despite the speed differences. Being on the limit of grip going around a corner at 20 mph is just as exciting as reaching the limit in a faster car at 50 mph.