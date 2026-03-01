Here's How Much The Toyota GR Supra Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Toyota offended purists when it brought back the Supra (dubbed the GR Supra) to its lineup for 2020. This reskinned BMW Z4 ruffled feathers, but filled a niche for an engaging sports car that cut a six-figure price tag in half. Still, that's not an amount everyone is willing to pay for a vehicle with limited practicality, and a used GR Supra might make sense to some, thanks to the wonders of depreciation. However, the Supra's five-year depreciation rate of about 23% seems small compared to some high-end performance vehicles, which can lose half their value over the same period.
Yet, the 2021 Toyota GR Supra seems like a logical target. It's the second model year of the fifth generation, so there are fewer worries about initial gremlins that may or may not accompany a new model. At the same time, a five-year-old vehicle still offers relative newness. To get a better idea of Supra depreciation, we looked at value-loss estimates from CarEdge and iSeeCars, which had almost matching numbers at the five-year mark. At the same time, we explored Autotrader marketplace listings to get an idea of how well these depreciation projections matched the real world.
Because the 2021 GR Supra isn't the only used sports car out there, we compared its depreciation against the BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Cayman, and Jaguar F-Type from the same model year. To be fair, they are premium marques, but domestic muscle cars don't quite match up, and neither does the Mazda Miata. If you're wondering, the Nissan 370Z was discounted as it was axed after 2020, and the relatively cheap thrills of the Nissan Z didn't launch until 2023.
Toyota GR Supra depreciation rates and resale prices
CarEdge reports that a 2021 GR Supra loses 23.06% of its original value after five years. Based on a good-condition example with average mileage (13,500 miles per year) or less, and an initial selling price of $59,354, the vehicle would have a resale value of $45,667. The iSeeCars estimate is about the same at 23.9%.
Looking at depreciation for shorter periods shows that the Supra is particularly adept at clinging to its value. CarEdge estimates that a year-old GR Supra depreciated by only 1.53%. After two years, it's 3.03%. There's more movement over three years, at 18.8%, but in seven years, a 2021 Supra is estimated to depreciate by 26.62% — not far off the five-year forecast. The decline in original value is projected to hit 41.92% after 10 years.
A look at Autotrader listings for a 2021 Supra shows the five-year depreciation projections are pretty much accurate. Filtering out examples with high mileage or an unclean history yields availability mostly in the $40,000 to $50,000 range. There are a handful of models closer to $35,000, but these usually have the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, rather than the 3.0-liter inline-six in the Premium and higher trims. Horsepower-wise, that's 255 ponies for the smaller mill versus 382 for the larger engine. Yes, eight-cylinder snobs, Toyota built a V8-powered GR Supra, but not for civilians.
Toyota GR Supra depreciation vs. other 2-door sports cars
Giving up the Supra's hardtop for a soft-top Z4 from 2021 means being able to take advantage of 40% depreciation, says CarEdge. That translates into a limited selection of used sDrive 3.0 units available in the lower $30,000s (with good history and average or lower mileage).
Don't expect any bargains with a 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) estimates a 17% depreciation rate over five years. Add in an original MSRP of $61,250 (including destination charges) for the base trim, and you'll be lucky to find anything for under $60,000.
Curiously, CarEdge doesn't track Porsche depreciation, but it does provide valuation data on Jaguars. A 2021 F-Type loses 50.69% of its value over five years. However, there's no breakout between the coupe and convertible versions. Like the Cayman, the 2021 F-Type started at a higher price than the Supra; $62,750 (including freight) for the base coupe. Marketplace math doesn't quite confirm a half-off discount, but it's close. Dealers are asking $35,000 to $40,000 for the entry-level editions five years later. Jaguar discontinued the model after 2024, with the final F-Type heading off to a museum.