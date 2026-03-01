Here's How Much The Toyota GR Supra Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Toyota offended purists when it brought back the Supra (dubbed the GR Supra) to its lineup for 2020. This reskinned BMW Z4 ruffled feathers, but filled a niche for an engaging sports car that cut a six-figure price tag in half. Still, that's not an amount everyone is willing to pay for a vehicle with limited practicality, and a used GR Supra might make sense to some, thanks to the wonders of depreciation. However, the Supra's five-year depreciation rate of about 23% seems small compared to some high-end performance vehicles, which can lose half their value over the same period.

Yet, the 2021 Toyota GR Supra seems like a logical target. It's the second model year of the fifth generation, so there are fewer worries about initial gremlins that may or may not accompany a new model. At the same time, a five-year-old vehicle still offers relative newness. To get a better idea of Supra depreciation, we looked at value-loss estimates from CarEdge and iSeeCars, which had almost matching numbers at the five-year mark. At the same time, we explored Autotrader marketplace listings to get an idea of how well these depreciation projections matched the real world.

Because the 2021 GR Supra isn't the only used sports car out there, we compared its depreciation against the BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Cayman, and Jaguar F-Type from the same model year. To be fair, they are premium marques, but domestic muscle cars don't quite match up, and neither does the Mazda Miata. If you're wondering, the Nissan 370Z was discounted as it was axed after 2020, and the relatively cheap thrills of the Nissan Z didn't launch until 2023.