What Car-Themed Tattoo Would You Get?

There are a lot of bad tattoos out there. Especially the ones that are related to cars. Some of them are so bad that they become internet memes that everyone knows about. But occasionally there are some good car-themed tattoos that are worth getting. I want to hear about your automotive-themed tattoos, or your ideas for good automotive themed tattoos at least, whether you're brave enough to actually go out and get them inked or not. So far I don't have any ink, but lately I've been thinking that I really ought to. You only live once, as it were.

I'm going to go ahead and say that it's probably never a good idea to get an automaker's logo tattooed on your body. That always feels weird to me. What if they change it? What if you fall out of love with your Cadillac Coupe DeVille? I once knew someone who got in a crash and the airbag left a distinctive bruise on their arm, so they got it permanently added to their body as a tattoo. I don't know if I would want to commemorate a car crash, but hey, it's part of the story that is your life, right?

It's your time to make an argument for the best car-themed tattoo idea. Maybe you want to get stylized lyrics from a song about your favorite car inked on your shoulder forever. Maybe you're a diehard Spyker fanatic, and you want to get Nulla Tenaci Invia Est Via down your left shin. A green light on your right foot and a red light on your left foot, for the left foot brakers in the room? Look, they aren't all winners, but some of them are. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.