What Car-Themed Tattoo Would You Get?
There are a lot of bad tattoos out there. Especially the ones that are related to cars. Some of them are so bad that they become internet memes that everyone knows about. But occasionally there are some good car-themed tattoos that are worth getting. I want to hear about your automotive-themed tattoos, or your ideas for good automotive themed tattoos at least, whether you're brave enough to actually go out and get them inked or not. So far I don't have any ink, but lately I've been thinking that I really ought to. You only live once, as it were.
I'm going to go ahead and say that it's probably never a good idea to get an automaker's logo tattooed on your body. That always feels weird to me. What if they change it? What if you fall out of love with your Cadillac Coupe DeVille? I once knew someone who got in a crash and the airbag left a distinctive bruise on their arm, so they got it permanently added to their body as a tattoo. I don't know if I would want to commemorate a car crash, but hey, it's part of the story that is your life, right?
It's your time to make an argument for the best car-themed tattoo idea. Maybe you want to get stylized lyrics from a song about your favorite car inked on your shoulder forever. Maybe you're a diehard Spyker fanatic, and you want to get Nulla Tenaci Invia Est Via down your left shin. A green light on your right foot and a red light on your left foot, for the left foot brakers in the room? Look, they aren't all winners, but some of them are. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.
Line Art Car Head Man
Lately I have been thinking a lot about getting my first tattoo, and was recently inspired by a picture of artist Keith Haring putting his signature artistic style on a mini Ferrari 330 kids car during the run up to the 1984 24 Hours of Le Mans. I have always loved Haring's dramatic and charismatic artwork, and this jumble of characters on such a small and vibrant canvas is no exception. In particular, I love the main piece on the nosecone of this car, the car-headed man with arms extended with exaggerated lines emanating from the car as though his head popped cartoon-like into the shape of a car right before the depiction was created. The character is, understandably, waving his arms like mad.
There is a second car-headed man on the side of the car, as well, but I think I like the one on the nose best. The car-headed man is me. My brain is completely packed with car, and it's pretty much the only thing I ever think about. I relate to this little guy, though my head has been growing ever more car-shaped for the last couple of decades.
I think this might be my first tattoo, in homage to my love of all things automobile and as a note of appreciation for Haring's incredible and prolific work. Though he died when I was just three years old, I have distinct memories of his influential works from my youth, and grew to appreciate it more with age, especially as I learned more about his life and times.
What do you think, is that something you would do? I'll probably do it anyway, regardless of what you think, but here's your chance to tell me your thoughts on my idea, or why what you've picked is better. What's your pick and why? Sound off, crew, we're talking the good stuff today!