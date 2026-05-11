I'm Driving The New Audi RS5 And The Polestar 5 This Week, What Do You Want To Know About Them?

As you'd probably guess, one of the best parts of this job is getting to travel the world to incredible places to drive incredible cars (even going somewhere boring to drive a boring car is still pretty nice). But it's pretty rare for two great events to perfectly line up in a way where one of us can do them back to back. This week, I'm lucky enough to have the stars align — I'm currently in Austria to drive the new Audi RS5, and instead of flying back home to the U.S. on Wednesday, I'm flying to Spain to drive the new Polestar 5.

These two cars aren't exactly competitors, but they're both sedans with a lot of horsepower and technology, plus they both have the number 5 in their names. I'll be driving the RS5 on track and on lots of amazing roads around Austria, while I'll be driving the Polestar from Barcelona to Valencia as part of its Sweden to Morocco road trip. I want to know what questions you've got about these new cars. Which one are you more interested in? What details do you want to know? What aspects do you want me to touch on in the reviews?