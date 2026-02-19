Even The New Audi RS5 Itself Looks Shocked By How Powerful Its PHEV V6 Is

Even the RS5 itself looks shocked by the performance and tech it has. Audi's definitely taken its singleframe grille to a new extreme here, giving the RS5 a prominent honeycomb pattern and large air curtains at either end. Aside from messy sensor integration — a common Audi problem these days — I actually really like the front end. Sure, it's very mouthy, but I think it works. The RS5s in Audi's press photos have black or carbon bumper inserts, but I want to see what it looks like in body color or silver, if either will be an option. Audi does say a black appearance package is standard, which is a shame.

Audi widened each fender by more than an inch and a half, and it has some of the best boxy flares we've seen from an Audi production car maybe ever, plus real air vents behind the front wheels similar to the RS3's. Unlike on a BMW M3, the RS5's rear doors are new to better flow onto the wider haunch, and it just looks awesome from every angle. The rear diffuser is quite absurd, with a technical design and a pair of giant oval exhaust tips. There's a little spoiler on the trunklid of the sedan, while the Avant has a slightly more pronounced spoiler on the tailgate. Sure, it sucks that we probably won't get the wagon, but I think the RS5 liftback looks really damn good.

20-inch wheels with 285/35 tires are standard, but you can option 21-inch forged wheels that come in an almost bronze color. There are nine color options to choose from, including "fascinating effect colors such as Merlin pearl effect, Goodwood green and Panther black crystal effect." Surely Audi's Exclusive division will be able to do whatever custom spec you want, too. Two of my favorite details are the checkered flag motifs in the headlights and taillights, and the checkered flag CHMSL that reflects down onto the Avant's rear glass.