Do Dealerships Have To Offer Loaner Cars When Yours Is In For Service?

The short answer is no, dealerships do not have to offer loaner cars when yours is in for service. In fact, some dealerships — particularly smaller independents — might not even have loaner cars at all. Instead, loaner cars are offered as a courtesy and they should be treated and accepted as such, rather than expected.

It's understandable that smaller garages might not offer courtesy cars. After all, the associated costs and effort involved might be better allocated toward additional equipment or marketing instead. However, going to a larger dealership doesn't guarantee you one either.

Checking in with some automaker policies, it's made explicitly clear that loaner cars are only available if you meet certain criteria. For example, Toyota states that your car must either be in overnight for warranty repairs, require extensive diagnosis, be unsafe to drive, or require parts that are not readily available and need to be ordered. Toyota's loaner car policy also only applies if your vehicle is a Toyota from 1998 or later, so if you drive an older model — like Toyota's 1997 tribute to its first-ever model –- then you're sadly out of luck.

The same is true even when dealing with more luxurious brands. BMW International, an authorized BMW dealer, states that if the purchaser didn't obtain their car directly through them, then they would only be eligible for a loaner car if their vehicle is still within its manufacturer warranty period.