Do Dealerships Have To Offer Loaner Cars When Yours Is In For Service?
The short answer is no, dealerships do not have to offer loaner cars when yours is in for service. In fact, some dealerships — particularly smaller independents — might not even have loaner cars at all. Instead, loaner cars are offered as a courtesy and they should be treated and accepted as such, rather than expected.
It's understandable that smaller garages might not offer courtesy cars. After all, the associated costs and effort involved might be better allocated toward additional equipment or marketing instead. However, going to a larger dealership doesn't guarantee you one either.
Checking in with some automaker policies, it's made explicitly clear that loaner cars are only available if you meet certain criteria. For example, Toyota states that your car must either be in overnight for warranty repairs, require extensive diagnosis, be unsafe to drive, or require parts that are not readily available and need to be ordered. Toyota's loaner car policy also only applies if your vehicle is a Toyota from 1998 or later, so if you drive an older model — like Toyota's 1997 tribute to its first-ever model –- then you're sadly out of luck.
The same is true even when dealing with more luxurious brands. BMW International, an authorized BMW dealer, states that if the purchaser didn't obtain their car directly through them, then they would only be eligible for a loaner car if their vehicle is still within its manufacturer warranty period.
Here's why you shouldn't expect a loaner car
Perhaps the most obvious reason why you shouldn't expect a courtesy car is that dealers will only have so many, and they might be out. Customers are constantly being booked in and out of busy garages, and dealers simply cannot be expected to offer a loaner to everyone — especially for customers who are only booked in for same-day jobs, such as regular service work.
Secondly, even if a loaner is available and the work qualifies, you personally may still not be eligible. It is more than reasonable for dealers to impose age requirements on these vehicles, in addition to requesting proof of insurance and a valid driver's license. If you cannot meet such requirements, you'll need to make alternate travel plans.
Oh, and if you do qualify for a loaner car, don't go expecting a like-for-like vehicle (the same as the one you've dropped off). Just because you've checked in your almost-new Tacoma with a failing transmission in for extensive repairs, that doesn't mean you can expect a truck as the loaner. It could be a base model Corolla, an all-electric bZ4X, or just about anything. Take that as a rule, no matter where you're going for service work, unless the garage explicitly advises otherwise.
If you need a loaner car, do this
This might seem like obvious advice, but for those who need to hear it, if a loaner car is absolutely essential to you, then call ahead before booking in for service work. A service advisor will be able to determine whether you and your vehicle qualify for a loaner car prior to arriving for any work. You can also inquire as to what documentation you need to present upon arrival, such as insurance paperwork, to avoid any roadblocks on the day.
Not only that, but the advisor can also inform you of the loaner cars within the dealer's fleet, so you can make a decision as to whether they are suitable for your needs. If you need a seven-seater, but are only getting offered compacts, then perhaps renting a temporary car out of your own pocket is the best solution, for example.
Finally, don't forget to actually check that your insurer covers loaner cars too. The last thing you want is to have everything perfectly lined up, only for your insurer to let you down at the final hurdle. Be sure to check out the rental car liability too — you may be surprised what you are on the hook for — but at least you'll be prepared.