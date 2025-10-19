Rental Car Liability — You May Be Surprised What You Are On The Hook For

In one of Jeff Foxworthy's stand-up routines, he says that whenever a car-rental agent asks him if he wants the extra insurance, "I'm like, 'Yes, I would. 'Cause you've got a Ford Fiesta that's about to see more air time than a skateboard at the X Games.'"

While we don't encourage you to drive like Foxworthy, making sure your rental car is insured is always a good idea. In fact, it's a necessity. Some of you are probably thinking, "I don't need the insurance. I'll just be careful and not get into an accident." Even if you could guarantee you would never cause an accident, though, what about hail damage? What if someone vandalizes the rental car or steals it? What if someone bangs into it with a full shopping cart? Can you guarantee those things won't happen?

"But none of that would be my fault," you might be thinking. Do you think the rental company cares who's at fault? If so, read your rental agreement a little more closely. You're on the hook for any damage to the vehicle during the time of your rental regardless of fault, even "acts of God." (Remember, God doesn't carry State Farm.)

But it's not just the damage you might be responsible for. If the rental vehicle needs to be repaired, the rental company may charge you a "loss of use" fee for every day it's in the shop. And hopefully the car is returned to the right location once it's fixed, because there's also a "returned to the wrong location" fee. So whether it's your own insurance, the rental company's insurance, or your credit card's policy, make sure the car is covered.