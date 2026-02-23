These Are The Best Engines Our Readers Have Ever Driven

This one's easy: The Oldsmobile 455 Rocket.

My 1971 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency was a lumbering boat I got for $10, but that 455 was incredible. The car just had a peg-leg rear axle, and that 455 would spin that one rear wheel for an entire city block. Especially if I had just pulled out from a side street.

I once did just that – right in front of a police officer. It was just after the crest of a hill at dusk – I was honestly just trying to get moving because I didn't willingly pull out in front of him, he crested the hill just as I was entering the road – so I just floored it. Anyway, he wrote me two tickets:

One for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle, which I couldn't really dispute even though my intentions were good.

The second ticket was for speeding. But as soon as I saw him hit the lights, I pulled over in the next block, and I argued this in court. I agreed that one of my rear tires might have been spinning over the speed limit, but that since I pulled over right away, that the rest of the car probably didn't have enough traction to get up over the speed limit.

The judge asked the officer if I did pull over right away, and when the officer agreed that I did, he threw out the speeding fine. Which was what I wanted, since the speeding ticket would have added points to my (probationary) license, while the disorderly conduct was just a misdemeanor with no points on my record. I was also still a minor, so that misdemeanor went away a few months later when I turned 18.