Why Your Daily Driver Can't Rev Like A Supercar

Then there's the valvetrain. You might expect that's about overhead valves (OHV) vs. overhead cams (OHC), and you're mostly correct. But it's not just the type of valvetrain that lets supercars rev so high, it's also the materials and techniques used. The vast majority of hot exotics do have single overhead cams (SOHC) or double overhead cams (DOHC), but that's not the whole reason they can spin like a pathological liar trying to run for office.

OHV engines, which use a single camshaft pushing on thin rods to actuate the valves, can be made to rev, it's just harder and more expensive to do so. Performance-oriented OHV engines such as the C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's LS7 can hit 8,000 rpm. It's just that there's more inherent inertial mass thanks to that pushrod middleman, so OHV engines need more exotic, lightweight materials to achieve high revs, meaning supercar makers typically just design engines with the cams on top in the first place. Plenty of everyday Hondas and Subarus use OHC setups and can get up to a decent 7,000 rpm, but they still can't rev like a Formula 1 car or even that Porsche 911 GT3. The key here is that the valvetrain in supercars is light with strong, stiff components.

The final component of high-rpm supercar-ing is the breathing. There's a reason supercars have vents large enough to ingest small birds, pets, and pedestrians. Lots of air flowing quickly translates to high revs. It's why they also have huge, minimally restrictive exhaust systems. In other words, you have to get air into and out of your engine as quickly as possible if you want more revolutions than the country in a young-adult future-dystopia novel.