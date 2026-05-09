Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Just Snatched The FWD Nürburgring Record Back From The Civic Type R
It's been a good week for Volkswagen Group exploits on a certain German racetrack, because the Golf GTI Edition 50 has reclaimed the Nürburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive production cars. In case you missed it, the Manthey-kit Porsche Taycan Turbo GT also took back the record for production EVs.
The anniversary edition Golf went around the Nordschleife in 7:44.523, beating the FL5 Honda Civic Type R, which set the FWD record of 7:44.881 back in 2023, and improving on its time of 7:47.31 from last year. To be clear, this Edition 50 is quite a different animal from a regular GTI. It makes 321 horsepower (the most powerful factory GTI ever) rather than the 241 hp you get in the regular version here in the United States. No wonder it was able to dethrone the 315-horse Type R.
It was driven by German race car driver and VW test pilot Benjamin Leuchter, and because I know this matters to Nürburgring nerds, the Honda was on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s while the VW rode on Bridgestone Potenza Race tires.
Optimized GTI
Made to commemorate 50 years of the GTI, the Edition 50 goes beyond just a power bump. Forged 19-inch Warmenau wheels cut 6.6 pounds of unsprung weight per corner, while a sport exhaust with Golf R titanium tailpipes also helps with weight savings. In total, this car weighs 55 pounds less than a regular GTI.
It's also harder sprung, sits 0.2 inches lower than a GTI Clubsport, and gets adjustable dampers as standard. The strut mounts, control arm mounts, and shock absorber mounts were all made stiffer. Front-wheel static camber was increased to -2 degrees in order to maximize the contact patch.
Given it's now the front-drive king of the 'Ring, all that weight shaving, chassis stiffening, and optimizing seems to have paid off. Until, of course, Honda (or Hyundai or Toyota or Ford or some Chinese automaker we've yet to have heard of) comes out with an even more capable FWD sport compact to take back the crown.