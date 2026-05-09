Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Just Snatched The FWD Nürburgring Record Back From The Civic Type R

It's been a good week for Volkswagen Group exploits on a certain German racetrack, because the Golf GTI Edition 50 has reclaimed the Nürburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive production cars. In case you missed it, the Manthey-kit Porsche Taycan Turbo GT also took back the record for production EVs.

The anniversary edition Golf went around the Nordschleife in 7:44.523, beating the FL5 Honda Civic Type R, which set the FWD record of 7:44.881 back in 2023, and improving on its time of 7:47.31 from last year. To be clear, this Edition 50 is quite a different animal from a regular GTI. It makes 321 horsepower (the most powerful factory GTI ever) rather than the 241 hp you get in the regular version here in the United States. No wonder it was able to dethrone the 315-horse Type R.

It was driven by German race car driver and VW test pilot Benjamin Leuchter, and because I know this matters to Nürburgring nerds, the Honda was on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s while the VW rode on Bridgestone Potenza Race tires.