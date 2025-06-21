For Its 50th Birthday, The Golf GTI Beat Volkswagen's Golf R Nürburgring Record
Things slow down a bit when you reach 50. Unless you're the Volkswagen Golf GTI, that is. A not-quite-final prototype of the Edition 50 of the venerable hot hatch, celebrating the GTI's semicentennial next year, just smashed the Wolfsburg outfit's record around the Nürburgring. VW test driver Benny Leuchtner ripped through the circuit in just 7:46:13, which not so long ago only elite performance cars could dream of doing.
That's pretty impressive on its own, but the new Golf somehow found a way to make it even better. VW's previous best time around Nordschleife was about a second slower at 7:47:31, also set by Leuchtner in the Golf R in 2022. A front-wheel-drive GTI beating an all-wheel-drive R by that much is something special. But there's more! Turns out the R back in 2022 started on a different point of the track than the GTI in 2025; Volkswagen says that, accounting for the difference, the GTI actually did it in a positively blistering 7:41:27, or six entire seconds faster than the R. As usual, someone forgot to tell the GTI that hatchbacks just aren't supposed to be that fast.
Coming to a racetrack near you in 2026
The Golf GTI Edition 50 should go on sale next year, proudly wearing the laurels of Volkswagen's fastest production car around the 'Ring. But it isn't VW's fastest car period, since the experimental ID.R racing EV still holds that crown and likely won't give it up for a long while. That monster lapped the Nürburgring in just 6:05:34, or less time than it takes me to get out of bed in the morning.
Still, you'll actually be able to buy an Edition 50, which should count for something. While VW hasn't announced the final specs for it yet, they have stated that it will be the most powerful production GTI ever. For reference, the current GTI makes 241 horsepower out of (what else but) a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. The current Golf R, which the Edition 50 just schooled, has 328 hp.
In fairness, the Edition 50 that set the record was equipped with the optional Performance package, which gives the GTI a stiffer chassis and custom-made 19-inch semi-slicks from Bridgestone. Fair to say that for the track hounds among you, this is Volkswagen's most appealing car ever.