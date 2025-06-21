For Its 50th Birthday, The Golf GTI Beat Volkswagen's Golf R Nürburgring Record

Things slow down a bit when you reach 50. Unless you're the Volkswagen Golf GTI, that is. A not-quite-final prototype of the Edition 50 of the venerable hot hatch, celebrating the GTI's semicentennial next year, just smashed the Wolfsburg outfit's record around the Nürburgring. VW test driver Benny Leuchtner ripped through the circuit in just 7:46:13, which not so long ago only elite performance cars could dream of doing.

That's pretty impressive on its own, but the new Golf somehow found a way to make it even better. VW's previous best time around Nordschleife was about a second slower at 7:47:31, also set by Leuchtner in the Golf R in 2022. A front-wheel-drive GTI beating an all-wheel-drive R by that much is something special. But there's more! Turns out the R back in 2022 started on a different point of the track than the GTI in 2025; Volkswagen says that, accounting for the difference, the GTI actually did it in a positively blistering 7:41:27, or six entire seconds faster than the R. As usual, someone forgot to tell the GTI that hatchbacks just aren't supposed to be that fast.