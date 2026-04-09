Keith Haring's Art Cars Are On Display In New York Right Now And You Have To Go See Them

Two of influential New York City street and pop artist Keith Haring's art cars are on display in the city right now for the first time in history, and the exhibit is open to the public. Heck, even the parking is free. If you're anywhere near New York City right now, you don't have an excuse not to visit the Keith Haring: In The Street exhibit at Free Parking, a new West Village gallery curated by the CART Department, on display between April 10th and 19th. The exhibit features a 1963 Buick Special and a 1971 Land Rover Series III (above), as well as a variety of other original works and photographs.

According to reports from Artnet, the Buick, Haring's first art car, will leave Free Parking prematurely on the 14th in preparation for exhibition at the Bentonville, Arkansas, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The Buick was originally done as a gift for the architect of Haring's Soho Pop Shop, and was kept under cover for decades. The car first surfaced publicly in the Petersen Automotive Museum's Haring exhibit a decade ago.

The Land Rover, meanwhile, was decorated by Haring ahead of its unveiling at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 1983. Art collector Larry Warsh owns both cars and purchased the Land Rover directly from the festival's producers in-period and has held on to it all these decades. Among the tangle of Haring's bold figures and symbols, you'll see the event's name painted out in plain letters.

Haring painted four cars and one motorcycle in his tragically short life, with a BMW Z1—among his final pieces—likely the most famous of the group, sadly absent from this exhibit. Likewise, the Ferrari race car-shaped childs car he painted for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Honda Hurricane superbike are missing from the New York show.