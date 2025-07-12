Ink My Ride: The Car Brands People Tattoo The Most

In an era when loyalty is fleeting and lease terms shorter than some attention spans, there's still one place where commitment runs deep: the tattoo parlor. Across the U.S., thousands of brand enthusiasts are skipping merch and going straight to the tattoo shop to rep their favorite car brands. Not a T-shirt. Not a bumper sticker. Just decades of commitment in the form of car makers' logos and crests.

We dug into the numbers, analyzing Instagram hashtag data from June 2024 to June 2025, focused specifically on automotive brands. Surprisingly, the most inked car brands aren't the ones you'd guess. Sure, muscle cars and American metal still show up strong, but the most-inked brand in the country for this time period? It's not Ford. Not Chevy. It's Volkswagen — and it's not even close.

The list of the most-tattooed brands is a mix of nostalgia, identity, and — let's be honest — sometimes really bad decisions made at 2 a.m. Here are the brands Americans are most willing to wear for life — one needle poke at a time.