These Tires May Have Long Warranties, But Do They Have Long Lifespans, Too?

So, you're in the market for a set of the best bang-for-your buck tires. As you may know, some of the top players in the high-mileage tire space are the Michelin Defender2, Hankook Kinergy PT, Goodyear Assurance MaxLife, Continental TrueContact Tour, and Bridgestone's Alenza AS Ultra, with treadwear warranties ranging from 80,000 to 90,000 miles. But they often come with asterisks, so you may be a bit skeptical of these warranties and genuinely concerned about whether they live up to their claims.

Let's first examine their respective UTQG ratings (or Uniform Tire Quality Grading), which tells us about the tire's expected wear (as a number), its temperature resistance (ranging from best-performing A to worst-performing C), and its wet-weather traction (rated from AA to C in a similar fashion to temperature resistance). For example, the Michelin Defender2's UTQG rating is "840 B B," translating to an expected tread life of 84,000 miles, with a rating of B for both temperature and traction. Since our focus is on lifespan, we'll stick to the treadwear rating for the models mentioned above. Hankook is rated at 860, Goodyear has 820, Continental gets 840, and Bridgestone scores 800. Ratings, however, may vary based on the tire's speed ratings.

As you can tell, Hankook's Kinergy PT has an edge over its competitors. But it's worth pointing out that the UTQG test, although a federal mandate for most passenger car tires, is performed by the tire manufacturers themselves and not by an independent entity. Plus, the test is done in a controlled environment, so consider this more of a guideline than an actual real-world number. There are, however, independent testers like Consumer Reports to help bring some more clarity.