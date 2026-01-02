FCC Bans Sale Of All Foreign Drones In The U.S.

The real target here doesn't appear to be terrorists, but the drone economy writ large. American domestic drone manufacturing remains relatively weak, which the Pentagon is trying to change by just dumping money on it. The Army alone wants millions of drones in the next few years. For security reasons, the Pentagon wants to buy American, but the production capacity just isn't there right now. The hope is that juicy military contracts will incentivize a domestic boom.

But part of the reason those American companies struggle is because they are fighting the established dominance of foreign drones, specifically from China, and even more specifically from DJI. This one company commands upwards of 70% of the entire world's drone market; its products are cheap, reliable, and capable. However, in this world of trade wars and Taiwanese tensions, relying so heavily on a Chinese company is a potential risk. Besides, they might not be secure: the Army banned DJI drones in 2017 for cybersecurity reasons, and they might even be sending all their information back to the Chinese government, per CNN.

So the Trump administration appears to have just taken a hammer to the whole situation. Bad drones go away! The problem, of course, is that leaves everyone who uses them in the lurch. Drones are a huge market, estimated to be about $6 billion in the U.S. As an example, drones have become critical to agriculture in a way that cannot be cheaply replaced. The good news is that everyone can still buy the same old models they have been; the bad news is they'll never get all the cool new stuff that the rest of the world will get. To catch up, America will need to build competitive capabilities at a competitive price.